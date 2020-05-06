1  of  5
Davenport Public Library to demonstrate how to make homemade soap and cleaning supplies

Having trouble finding cleaning wipes, all-purpose disinfecting spray and hand soap amid COVID-19 concerns? You may already have some of the ingredients to make your own.

Join staff of the Davenport Public Library here at 10 a.m. this Friday, May 8 as they demonstrate how to make the following three eco-friendly cleaning products using common household supplies:

  • Lemon & Peppermint All-Purpose Cleaning Wipes
  • Lemon & Peppermint All-Purpose Cleaner
  • Citrus Foaming Hand Soap

Not able to watch the video during its premiere? It will be available for viewing on the library’s YouTube channel.

Click here to find out more about upcoming virtual programming events.

More information about the Davenport Public Library is available here or by calling the library directly at 563-326-7832.

