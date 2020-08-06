Davenport Public Library to host free virtual job searching workshop

Need help finding a job or growing your career?

The Davenport Public Library is hosting a free virtual job searching event that can help accomplish both.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

Join the library at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26 for their “Power Your Job Search with Google Tools” workshop.

During this virtual session, participants will learn how to use Google Apps, track jobs in Google Sheets, use Google to find jobs and design a resume with Google Docs.

The program will be facilitated through GoToMeeting.

Those interested in joining can do so from a computer, tablet or smartphone here or by dialing +1 (872) 240-3311 with access code 847-417-277.

Learn more about the Davenport Public Library’s virtual programming on their Virtual Branch Calendar of Events.