Davenport Public Library to reopen all locations with limited services

The Davenport Public Library announced that they will be reopening all three locations on Monday, June 8.

The Eastern and Fairmount branches will be open with normal hours. The Main branch will be open Monday and Tuesday from 9am to 8pm, and Wednesday through Saturday from 9am to 5:30pm. However, the Richardson-Sloane Special Collection will remain closed to the public.

All locations will be offering limited services for the time being which means:

Only 20 patrons are allowed in the libraries at one time. Patrons may need to wait in line before entering.

Patrons will be met by someone at the welcome desk who will go over some procedures and assist them in finding what they are looking for efficiently.

Copy machine, scanner, or fax machine usage will be limited to 15 minutes.

Patrons are encouraged to use the self-checkout stations and pay fines online.

For a new library card, patrons will be asked to apply online in the library and a staff member will issue a new card immediately.

Patrons are encouraged to pick up holds via the curbside delivery or through the window at Fairmount.

Public computers are available for a limited basis and must be reserved a day in advance by calling (563) 326-7832. Computer sessions are limited to one hour and one reservation per day.

The Davenport Public Library will add more services in the future.