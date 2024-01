The Davenport Public Library wants kids to read to a dog!

Kids of all ages can read to QC CAN‘s Reading Assistance Dogs. The dogs are specially-trained, along with their handler, to provide the environment needed to help children improve their reading skills! Read to a Dog is Thursday, January 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, located at 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport.

