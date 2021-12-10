Davenport Public Library wants you to read to a dog!

The Davenport Public Library invites you to read to a dog Thursday!

QC CAN‘s Reading Assistance Dogs are specially trained, along with their handler, to provide opportunity to help children improve their reading skills, and this program is great for kids of all ages.

Read to a Dog is Thursday, December 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Eastern Branch of the Davenport Public Library, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport.

For more information on Davenport Public Library programs and events, click here.