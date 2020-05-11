Davenport Public Library’s Fairmount Branch drive-up window to tentatively reopen with limited hours

1  of  5
The Davenport Public Library has tentatively scheduled the reopening of its Fairmount Branch drive-up window, located at 3000 N. Fairmount Street, for limited hours next week.

Beginning Monday, May 18, the window will be open 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for hold pick-ups only.

According to a press release from the Davenport Public Library’s Marketing Department, the reopening of the branch’s drive-up window is “dependent on the supply of personal protective equipment and supplies to ensure the safety of staff and patrons,” adding how the media and public will be notified “as soon as possible” if the reopening date changes.

More information about the Davenport Public Library’s Fairmount Branch is available here or by calling the branch directly at 563-326-7832.

