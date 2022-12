The Davenport public skate session today at the River’s Edge has been cancelled.

Due to the water main break on River Drive, the Public Skate session at The River’s Edge today, Friday, Dec. 30, scheduled until 1 p.m., has been cancelled, according to the city of Davenport Facebook page.

Follow Davenport Parks and Recreation for the most up-to-date information or visit davenportiowa.com/parks.