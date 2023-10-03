Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Davenport for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, a news release says.

This is the 40th consecutive year that the city has received this prestigious award.

“This award reflects our commitment to transparency, accountability, and sound financial management. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of the city’s financial team,” said Mayor Mike Matson.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, the release says.

“The Finance Department would like to recognize the Mayor and City Council for implementing successful financial and budgetary policies. Additionally, I would like to acknowledge staff for their noteworthy contributions towards earning the prestigious award,” said Chief Financial Officer and Assistant City Administrator Mallory Merritt.

The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

About the Government Finance Officers Association

Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government

finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical

research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.