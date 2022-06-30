The City of Davenport has announced operational and scheduling changes in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

✰ City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed Monday, July 4.

✰ The Davenport Police Department front desk and records office will be closed July 4.

✰ Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed July 4.

✰ The River’s Edge will close at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 and will be closed on July 4.

✰ The RiverCenter administrative office and the Adler Theatre box office will be closed July 4.

✰ The Davenport Public Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed on July 4.

✰ The Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed July 4.

✰ The Davenport CitiBus transit system services will not be provided July 4.

✰ The Davenport Compost Facility will be closed July 4.

✰ Garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late all week. Friday pickup will be on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule and more information

For more information for the City of Davenport, click here.