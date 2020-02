A residence at Fairmount St. was damaged by gunfire on Wednesday, Feb.19

Davenport Police found a residence damaged by gunfire while responding to a report of gunshots around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at 5100 N. Fairmount St. Davenport.

Police also found fired cartridge cases at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”