The City of Davenport has opened a community survey for all residents, seeking input on everything from parks and streets to police and fire services.

According to a release, results from the survey will be used to measure the community’s level of

satisfaction with quality of life issues and the quality of city services, to assist leaders in the budget process. Survey questions deal with the level of satisfaction residents have with police, fire, parks, public works, communication and more. The biennial survey began in 2006, with the last survey administered in 2020.

“The time residents invest in completing this survey will help to influence many of the decisions that will be made about Davenport’s future,” Mayor Mike Matson said. “The responses will also allow City leadership and staff to identify and address many of the opportunities and challenges facing our community.”

The survey will be open to Davenport residents from October 7-21. The survey should take around 15 minutes to complete, and responses will be sent to ETC Institute, the company that has been retained to administer the survey for Davenport. All results remain completely confidential, and the City of Davenport will not be informed which residents completed surveys. Results from the survey are anticipated to be publicly available in December, and the results will be shared at public forums during the upcoming budget cycle.

To take the survey, click here.