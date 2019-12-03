Davenport residents ‘frustrated’ after latest round of gunshots

Some people in Davenport are frustrated after the latest round of gunshots outside a bar downtown.

When Jessica Bakoylis head what happened at Shenanigan’s Irish Pub, she wasn’t surprised.

“It’s unsettling, it is, I wouldn’t be here during the day,” Bakoylis said. “I wouldn’t be here at night for nothing.”

Shots fired in the area left damage to Mac’s Tavern creating a bigger problem.

“We have great bar owners who run their businesses well,” said Marion Meginnis, Davenport 3rd ward alderman. “Everybody comes down here, they have a good time. People aren’t out in the street fighting, people are not firing weapons and we know that this is what happened.”

Meginnis said safety is the number one priority.

“Any place downtown should be a place that people can come and feel comfortable and have a good time and again that’s what happens most of the time.”