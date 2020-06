Curfew's have been put in place in Davenport to try and eliminate more looting of businesses. Boost Mobile was one of many Davenport stores that had a window smashed and items stolen. Manager Mike Nicholas tells Local Four News that it was quite the scene when he arrived in the morning.

"There was glass literally all over." Nicholas said. "Probably until about here I'd say. There was a metal bar thrown in way deep and probably made it to about four feet in. There was glass literally everywhere."