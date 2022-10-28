On Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at approximately 8:47 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department

responded to a structure fire in the 7000 Block of Brady Street at a manufacturing facility.

The Davenport Fire Department responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. The caller reported that a commercial dryer was on fire inside a local manufacturing facility. First arriving unit observed a large, commercial building with light smoke visible inside the structure, according to a Friday release.

Fire crews entered the building and found a fire inside a dryer that was located on a platform about 15 feet in the air. Crews had to remove access panels to gain access to the fire and two hose lines were stretched to aid in extinguishment. There was moderate fire and water damage to the dryer, but smoke damage was minimal.

The fire was declared out after about an hour and fire crews remained on scene for an additional 30 minutes before returning to service. No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.