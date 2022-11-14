On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at approximately 05:36 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of East 15th Street.

The department responded with six fire apparatus and one command vehicle for total response of 19 personnel. The first crew on scene reported smoke on the second floor, and crews rescued one occupant from the 2nd floor deck with a ground ladder, according to a Monday department release.

Crews extinguished fire in the walls on the second floor and continued to check for any other hidden fire in the walls. The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes. The Red Cross was notified and assisted the three displaced tenants. There were no injuries by civilians or fire personnel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the release said.