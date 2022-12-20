On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 6:52 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department

responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Farnam Street.

Five apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle and an additional support unit responded to the incident. A total of 21 personnel worked at the scene at some point during the fire, according to a Tuesday release.

(photo by Mike Colón)

Scott County Communication received a 911 call from an occupant of the involved house advising the bedroom was on fire. Upon the arrival of the first fire company, it was noted that considerable fire and heavy black smoke was coming out of two windows on the second floor of the single-family structure.

Crews quickly advanced a hose line up the interior stairs and to the front bedroom which was heavily involved with fire. An aggressive attack resulted in a quick knockdown and control of the flames. Extensive effort was made by the crews to ensure no further fire had extended into the attic or surrounding areas.

The home sustained substantial damage by fire, smoke and water which left the home untenable at this time.

Medic Ambulance transported two occupants to Genesis East for minor injuries, an additional

minor injury was noted by one firefighter, the department release said. The Red Cross was notified and assisted the three total occupants.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information related to this

incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.