On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at approximately 5:23 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 4800 block of Armil Place.

The Davenport Fire Department responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel.

The call to 911 reported a detached garage on fire that was extending to the house. Caller reported two vehicles inside the garage. First arriving unit reported a fully involved detached garage located about 10 feet from the house. The fire was coming through the roof and overhead doors of the garage, according to a release Friday.

Crews extended two hand lines to start extinguishment of the garage and cooling of the house. The exterior of the house received heat damage but the interior was clear with some minor smoke in the attic space. Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes but remained on scene for a few hours extinguishing hot spots, the release said. All occupants were outside the residence when the fire department arrived.

The occupants of the home were displaced by the fire but Red Cross was not needed. No injuries were reported by civilians. One minor injury to a firefighter that required medical attention.

MidAmerican Energy assisted with controlling of gas and electric to the home. Davenport Police Department assisted with traffic control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information related to this incident

will be released by the Fire Marshal.