Davenport restaurant gives back to first responders

Employees at Cafe Express in Davenport boxed free lunches for more than 300 emergency workers on Wednesday.

Each box had a sandwich, chips, a cookie and a drink.

“We rely on our first responders when anything happens,” said manager Julie Clauson. “They’re out there doing the hard work. Being in the hospitals and just responding to critical situations. It’s very important to let them know how much we value their service to us.”

The idea started with a social media post looking for volunteers to help first responders. A lot of customers gave money to pay for the food.