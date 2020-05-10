Breaking News
Illinois over 75,000 COVID-19 cases; Iowa adds another 200+ cases
Davenport retail stores open, cancelled summer events still creating economic concerns

Retail shops and other businesses are starting to reopen Mother’s Day weekend in Iowa.

Restaurants and bars are still waiting on when they can make such plans.

Recovery for all businesses in downtown Davenport won’t be easy.

With larger events being cancelled this summer, the virus will continue to take its toll economically.

We spoke to one Davenport business about how cancelling Bix weekend is a tough pill to swallow.

“The Bix is our biggest day of the year,” says Armored Gardens owner Dan Bush. “It’s something we look forward to and really plan for. We’re very bummed out it didn’t happen this year. But we also understand the situation, and understand taht airing on the side of the caution during this process is an important thing to do.”

Armored Gardens is open during Covid every day from 4-8 p.m.

Their menu is located here : https://www.armoredgardens.com/food-menu-catering

