The Davenport and Rock Island gates to Rock Island Arsenal will be closed Friday, Dec. 24. and Saturday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas federal holiday observance.

The Davenport and Rock Island gates also will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s federal holiday observance, a news release says.

All vehicle traffic will use the Moline Gate, which is operational 24/7.