Davenport school board cutting back–and it could cost jobs

Davenport’s School Board is considering tough decisions to balance the budget.

The proposed cuts to the districts spending will equal $4.7 million dollars, and would mean 42 people would lose their jobs, and Davenport Community School Superintendent Robert Kobylski thinks it can be met by:

Closing the Keystone Academy and integrating the alternative education program into the student’s home schools, relocating the creative arts academy, restructuring how librarians serve the school system, stop serving ninth graders at Mid-City High School in 2021, and changing to a modified block scheduling system, which would make teachers have four blocks–90 minutes a piece–in a row of instruction.

Restructuring of the central office and the administration of the district would also be on the table, but one woman worries that the administration isn’t cutting back enough on itself.

“When you have a high school principal, and three associates, and you’re at 3000 less students than you were when you had one associate,” Sally Ellis, a former head custodian in the district said. “The cuts need to be made at the top and not hurt the teachers, not hurt the nurses the librarians, mot make the kids walk farther to school, because of the busing. You don’t go down and hurt the kids.”

Proposals, and some new ones may be introduced before Thursday’s vote by the board to finalize the spending cuts.

That would keep the district in line with the correction plan deadline set by the school budget review committee.