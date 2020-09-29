Davenport School Board holds first meeting since temporary removal of Superintendent, CFO

The Davenport School Board holds its first meeting since the Iowa State Board of Education voted to temporarily replace the district superintendent and CFO but members chose not to speak on the recent vote.



The state board cites, inequities in how minority students are disciplines, inadequate services for special education students, school safety concerns and financial issues as reason for their vote.

The recent vote to temporarily replace Davenport School’s Superintendent and CFO still leave many in the community with questions, and on Monday’s school board meeting there weren’t any answers given.



The district’s spokesperson said no board members would be making any comments on the subject and while Superintendent Dr. Robery Kobylski was in attendance he also didn’t speak to the media.



However, earlier Monday evening in a letter to Davenport school families Dr. Kobylski said he’s still waiting on details of what this fully means.



He says, “I am still your superintendent and I am in the office always ready to work for the betterment of our students and schools. We have made great progress over the past year as a district and that work will continue.”



The school board will be holding a closed session on Tuesday.