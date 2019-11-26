Davenport school board swears in new members, officers

Breaking News
Davenport’s school board has its new members on the job.

Karen Kline-Jerome and kent paustian took their oaths of office to officially join the board.

They repalce Ralph Johanson and Julie DeSalvo.

The district’s ongoing financial issues will be a challenge the board has to address as well as the state’s audit findings related to the uneven discipline of minority students.

“I hope we can come out of these Phase 2 audits and citations and get the district back on track,” Karen Kline-Jerome, a new board member said. “So we can put our focus on where it needs to be and that’s student learning and achievement. “

The board also elected Bruce Potts to be the next board president, and Daniel Gosa as vice president.

