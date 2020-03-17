Davenport School District closes for four weeks

At the recommendation of Governor Kim Reynolds, the Davenport School District is shutting down for four weeks. Superintendent Robert Kobylski held a press conference this morning and touched on a number of topics including how they will address making up the lost learning time.

“It could include an extension of a week, I doubt two weeks, but perhaps two weeks at the end of this school year.” Said Kobylski. “We’ll make that determination a little bit farther along once we know how the next couple weeks are progressing.”

Kobylski says there is no chance that classes will be in session in July. Currently all buildings are getting a very deep clean. Anytime someone walks through a building, the cleaning team comes back to sanitize it.