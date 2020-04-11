Davenport School District engaging students in voluntary continuous learning

Starting April 13, the Davenport School District is going to voluntary continuous learning to keep students engaged during the closure due to COVID-19.

Even though the instruction is voluntary, the district is encouraging parents and students to take advantage of the opportunity. No grades will be given since it is voluntary.

Teachers at each district school have created Google Classrooms for each grade level and course with daily learning activities. The district’s continuous learning website has been updated with specific school course content. The website also allows students to interact with teachers and get feedback.

To accommodate those that don’t easily have access to the internet, the district has purchased 100 WiFi hotspots, expanded the wireless footprint around schools, and promoting offers that internet providers, like Mediacom, are making for families that qualify for free or reduced-price lunches to access the internet. Packets with printed material will also be available at meal-site locations for pick-up as a substitute for the online material.

