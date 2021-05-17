Davenport School District launches new website

The Davenport Community School District has launched a new website at www.davenportschools.org. The site features more videos, social integration, and other features to inform and inspire visitors, a news release says.

“It was time to replace the previous website with a cutting-edge online experience,” said TJ Schneckloth, Davenport Schools superintendent. “The new website needed to speak to multiple audiences – students, parents, school staff, the community and government. Keeping the world informed about all of our news and developments is always a top priority for us.”

“The new website is an ever-evolving project, as any active site should be, and this new foundation will serve the district well for many years to come.”

TAG Communications, a Quad-Cities ad agency, worked with Davenport Schools on the project. “A team of experienced collaborators created the right architecture, voice, and a final design based on the district’s strong graphic look,” said Don Farber, TAG chief digital officer.

The new design provides a more intuitive user interface, with multiple quick links and easy-to-use navigation. The creative team then created an interlinking system of school websites, offering an online community for the district while still allowing every school to have its own identity.

The website features new Google event calendar technology, a centralized staff contacts system, social integration, and other user experience and technology upgrades. Features include photo galleries and video integration for nearly every page.