Davenport Community Schools are taking heat from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) following the recent drop of a mask mandate.

The ACLU claims the school district is violating a federal appeals court ruling about mask mandates.

On Friday, the school district was among eight in the state of Iowa to receive a letter from the ACLU.

The letter challenges Davenport’s decision to drop its mask mandate in schools.

Davenport dropped the mandate hours after a federal appeals court ruling back on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2021.

The two sides interpret the ruling differently, and the ACLU believes its interpretation is correct.

“Specifically, the ruling says — and you can look at it right there on page 2 — that mask requirements constitute a reasonable modification for the children and the families in the lawsuit,” said ACLU of Iowa Communications Director Veronica Fowler. “The schools’ failure to provide that violates the Rehabilitation Act, and that protects kids with disabilities, and these schools are not protecting these students with disabilities.”

The ACLU threatens further action if the schools don’t reinstate the mask mandate.

When Local 4 News reached out to the school district, they declined to comment and asked us to touch base again next week.