The Davenport Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which runs June 13-July 29, 2022 (there will be no meals on July 4 for the holiday).
Children age 1-18 can receive a meal with no qualifications or registration needed.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following sites and times.
Outdoor Sites (Look for the white Davenport Schools Truck)
Fairmount Branch Library Lunch 12:50-1:15 | 3000 N. Fairmount Street
Garfield Park / Collins House Lunch 11:45 – 12:20 | 1234 E. 29th Street
J.B. Young Comm. Center Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 | 1702 N. Main Street
McKinley Elementary Lunch 11:10 – 11:40 | 1716 Kenwood Ave
Progressive Baptist Church Breakfast 8:30 – 8:50 & Lunch 12:05 – 12:30 | 1302 E. 12th Street
Sr. Concetta Park Lunch 12:45 – 1:10 | 6th & Warren Street
YMCA Bittner Lunch 11:45-12:05 | 630 E. 4th Street
YMCA North Lunch 12:40 – 1:00 | 624 W. 53rd Street
YMCA West Lunch 12:25 – 1:00 | 3503 W. Locust Street
Building Indoor Sites
Buchanan Elementary Breakfast 7:20 – 8:00 & Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 | 4515 N. Fairmont Street
Fillmore Elementary Breakfast 7:20 – 8:00 & Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 | 7307 North Pacific
Sudlow Intermediate Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 | 1414 E. Locust Street
Central High School Lunch 11:30 – 1:00 | 1120 Main Street
Hayes Elementary Breakfast 7:20 – 8:00 & Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 | 622 S. Concord
Jefferson Elementary Breakfast 7:20 – 8:00 & Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 | 1027 Marquette Street
Madison Elementary Breakfast 7:20 – 8:00 & Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 | 116 E. Locust Street
Monroe Elementary Breakfast 7:20 – 8:00 & Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 | 1926 W. 4th Street
Youth Fest at Fejervary Park on Wednesday, July 13th Lunch 11:30 – 12:45 | 1800 W. 12th Street