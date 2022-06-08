The Davenport Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which runs June 13-July 29, 2022 (there will be no meals on July 4 for the holiday).

Children age 1-18 can receive a meal with no qualifications or registration needed.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following sites and times.

Outdoor Sites (Look for the white Davenport Schools Truck)

Fairmount Branch Library Lunch 12:50-1:15 | 3000 N. Fairmount Street

Garfield Park / Collins House Lunch 11:45 – 12:20 | 1234 E. 29th Street

J.B. Young Comm. Center Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 | 1702 N. Main Street

McKinley Elementary Lunch 11:10 – 11:40 | 1716 Kenwood Ave

Progressive Baptist Church Breakfast 8:30 – 8:50 & Lunch 12:05 – 12:30 | 1302 E. 12th Street

Sr. Concetta Park Lunch 12:45 – 1:10 | 6th & Warren Street

YMCA Bittner Lunch 11:45-12:05 | 630 E. 4th Street

YMCA North Lunch 12:40 – 1:00 | 624 W. 53rd Street

YMCA West Lunch 12:25 – 1:00 | 3503 W. Locust Street

Building Indoor Sites

Buchanan Elementary Breakfast 7:20 – 8:00 & Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 | 4515 N. Fairmont Street

Fillmore Elementary Breakfast 7:20 – 8:00 & Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 | 7307 North Pacific

Sudlow Intermediate Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 | 1414 E. Locust Street

Central High School Lunch 11:30 – 1:00 | 1120 Main Street

Hayes Elementary Breakfast 7:20 – 8:00 & Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 | 622 S. Concord

Jefferson Elementary Breakfast 7:20 – 8:00 & Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 | 1027 Marquette Street

Madison Elementary Breakfast 7:20 – 8:00 & Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 | 116 E. Locust Street

Monroe Elementary Breakfast 7:20 – 8:00 & Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 | 1926 W. 4th Street

Youth Fest at Fejervary Park on Wednesday, July 13th Lunch 11:30 – 12:45 | 1800 W. 12th Street