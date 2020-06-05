Davenport School District to provide meals during the summer

The Davenport Community School District will continue to serve meals through the Summer Meal Program.

The meals will be available to any child between the ages of 1 to 18 at no cost and they will be handed out Monday through Thursday. Additional meals will be provided on Thursdays for the weekend.

The Summer Meal Program begins Monday, June 8 and ends on Thursday, July 30.

The meal sites are drive through to reduce contact and practice social distancing. Those picking up meals are asked to either open their trunk or leave an open seat for the meals to be placed.

The meal site locations and time are as follows:

11am – 1pm (Monday – Thursday)

Buffalo Elementary School – 1000 Jefferson Street, Buffalo

Smart Intermediate – 1934 West 5th Street, Davenport

Sudlow Intermediate – 1414 East Locust Street, Davenport

Williams Intermediate – 3040 North Division Street, Davenport

Achievement Service Center – 1702 Main Street, Davenport

11:30am – 1pm (Monday – Thursday)

Progressive Baptist Church – 1302 East 12th Street, Davenport

Fairmount Library – 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport

Jefferson Elementary School – 1027 North Marquette Street

The Davenport Community School District has provided 226,882 meals since schools closed in March 2020.