Davenport schools canceled first day back from winter break amid bus driver shortage and COVID-19 concerns

Students in the Davenport School District stayed home Monday, and many parents are upset about it.

The district notified parents early Monday and announced on Facebook that classes were canceled, blaming a bus driver shortage and COVID-19 related health concerns for keeping schools closed. Local 4 reached out to Davenport Schools, who confirmed schools will be session Tuesday and have a plan in place moving forward.

School districts across the country are making other adjustments with kids back from winter break to deal with the pandemic. Several districts reimposed mask mandates, social distancing and more testing for COVID-19. Chicago public schools will buy more than 100-thousand laptop computers in case students go back to remote learning. New York City is gearing up by giving two million at-home COVID-19 testing kits to students.

Local hospitals are still treating dozens of patients with COVID-19. Genesis Health System has 60 patients hospitalized with coronavirus. Eleven of them are in the intensive care unit. UnityPoint Health Trinity has 92 patients hospitalized with the virus, and 26 of them are ICU cases.