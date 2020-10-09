Davenport Schools cancels Band Spectacular, Holiday Concert

The Davenport Community School District has canceled the Band Spectacular scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Brady Street Stadium.

Additionally, the Holiday Concert scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Adler Theatre also has been canceled, a news release says.

High Schools may host recorded or live-streamed concerts in place of the Holiday Concert. Each school may choose to allow a live performance where participants and audience members wear masks and practice social-distancing, with the audience limited to 25% capacity of the hall.

Information on how each school will proceed with concerts will come from the school itself and be sent to families.

The cancellations and modifications have been made “from an abundance of safety and caution” for students, their families, and the greater Davenport community as COVID-19 cases continue to rise within the county.