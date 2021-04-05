Davenport schools earn Iowa Department of Education recognition

The Iowa Department of Education has awarded schools, including four in the Davenport district, statewide for their work on implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).

PBIS is a multi-tiered system of support for academics and behavior, a news release says. It focuses on conditions to support learning by providing safe, positive, and predictable environments, and improves social, emotional and academic outcomes for all students, including students with disabilities and those from underrepresented groups.

“Our schools are working to create welcoming and supportive environments for students, families, and staff,” said Jake Klipsch, program director of school climate transformation for the district. “The schools that were honored have made significant growth in providing ongoing support to our students and their families.”

Davenport schools receiving recognition are:

Honor School Level: Fillmore Elementary School 7307 N. Pacific St.; McKinley Elementary School, 1716 Kenwood Ave.; and Monroe Elementary School, 1926 W. 4th St., all in Davenport.

Emerging School Level: Smart Junior High School, 1934 W. 5th St., Davenport.

For more information about the district, visit http://www.davenportschools.org/.