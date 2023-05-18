Forty-six students from the Davenport Community School District (DCSD) will have their part of their continuing education paid for with help from the Davenport Schools Foundation.

The Foundation recently announced that 50 scholarships worth over $95,000 have been awarded to 46 students to follow their post-secondary education plans. The scholarships are possible because of the generosity of donors who invest in students in the district.

“As we know, the cost of higher education is a barrier for many students,” said DCSD Superintendent TJ Schneckloth. “The 50 scholarships awarded here today not only make college more affordable, but also prepare our graduates to be life-long learners and productive citizens – key components of our Board’s mission. I look forward to continued opportunities to collaborate with the foundation and its board and thank them for their commitment to our students.”

The scholarship recipients will be honored at a reception at the DCSD Achievement Service Center on Monday, May 22 at 4:15 p.m. They’ll also be recognized at the School Board meeting later that evening.

Scholarship recipients include:

Central High School

Awarded To Scholarship

Sophia Avila Quad Cities Community Foundation- Mary Elizabeth Sievert Scholarship

Amanda Baldry Helen G. Pohling Scholarship

Margaret Berger Fujiwara/Wiese Scholarship

Emilee Clemensen CHS Class of ’79 Scholarship

Merin Crowder Jurgens Athletic Scholarship

Destiny Dixon Hall of Honor-Jim Hester Scholarship

Destiny Dixon QC Community Foundation- Jason Blair Roberts Memorial Scholarship

Jacob Fee Fujiwara/Wiese Scholarship

Delaney Graves Geraldine Tallman Scholarship

Delaney Graves QC Community Foundation- Jason Blair Roberts Memorial Scholarship

Gabrielle Hardy CHS Class of ’64 Educator Scholarship

Ian Hopkins Hall of Honor- Don Fisher Scholarship

Charles Jones Hall of Honor-Meyer Scholarship

Charles Jones Jurgens Athletic Scholarship

Kylie Morrow Hall of Honor- Jim Groenenboom Scholarship

Cleah Phillips Dr. Lisa Arbisser Scholarship

Ciara Presson Buttleman-Arbisser Scholarship

Mateo Ramirez Hall of Honor-Kneipp Scholarship

McKenzie Saxton Caryl and Cynthia Haring Scholarship

McKenzie Saxton Darryl D. Spaans Scholarship

Broderick Thomas Robert Blackburn Technical Career Scholarship

Preston Vargas Hall of Honor-Meyer Scholarship

Adalyn White DHS Class of ’59 Scholarship

Trapper Williams QC Community Foundation/Michaela Rose Duval Memorial Scholarship

North High School

Awarded To Scholarship

Kamryn Becker Darryl D. Spaans Scholarship

Maliyah Carter Helen G. Pohling Scholarship

Maliyah Carter QCs Community Foundation/Clyde Mayfield Memorial Scholarship

Landen Freeman Joan Kolberg-Lowen Scholarship

Olivia Heller Jane Grady Scholarship

Freedom Johnson Davenport Schools Foundation Scholarship

Alex Owens North High Music Scholarship

Ka’Lanna Phillips QC Community Foundation/Rajendran Family Foundation Fund for Davenport

Kaylynn Ruffin Kathryn Bell Tate Scholarship

Harrison Stephens Caryl and Cynthia Haring Scholarship

West High School

Awarded To Scholarship

Jaxon Beliveau Daniel Wisely Warrior Scholarship

Curtis Campbell Betty Nelson Scholarship

Halee Clare Helen G. Pohling Scholarship

Isabella Davis Mary Means Scholarship

Anna Dennis Marie Linke Powell Scholarship

Nathan Fornal Jack King Music Scholarship

Nathan Fornal West Music Scholarship

Jaylen Green Brian Keppy Scholarship

Nathan Hagedorn Brad Peck Scholarship

Nathan Hagedorn Jack Hudson Scholarship

Hailey McClure John Lee Scholarship

Hailey McClure Paul E. Johnson Scholarship

Alexandria Petersen George Weis Technical Scholarship

Hailey Ramp Friends of West Scholarship

Lucero Torres Jan Mutum Scholarship

To learn more about Davenport Community Schools, click here.