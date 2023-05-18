Forty-six students from the Davenport Community School District (DCSD) will have their part of their continuing education paid for with help from the Davenport Schools Foundation.
The Foundation recently announced that 50 scholarships worth over $95,000 have been awarded to 46 students to follow their post-secondary education plans. The scholarships are possible because of the generosity of donors who invest in students in the district.
“As we know, the cost of higher education is a barrier for many students,” said DCSD Superintendent TJ Schneckloth. “The 50 scholarships awarded here today not only make college more affordable, but also prepare our graduates to be life-long learners and productive citizens – key components of our Board’s mission. I look forward to continued opportunities to collaborate with the foundation and its board and thank them for their commitment to our students.”
The scholarship recipients will be honored at a reception at the DCSD Achievement Service Center on Monday, May 22 at 4:15 p.m. They’ll also be recognized at the School Board meeting later that evening.
Scholarship recipients include:
Central High School
Awarded To Scholarship
Sophia Avila Quad Cities Community Foundation- Mary Elizabeth Sievert Scholarship
Amanda Baldry Helen G. Pohling Scholarship
Margaret Berger Fujiwara/Wiese Scholarship
Emilee Clemensen CHS Class of ’79 Scholarship
Merin Crowder Jurgens Athletic Scholarship
Destiny Dixon Hall of Honor-Jim Hester Scholarship
Destiny Dixon QC Community Foundation- Jason Blair Roberts Memorial Scholarship
Jacob Fee Fujiwara/Wiese Scholarship
Delaney Graves Geraldine Tallman Scholarship
Delaney Graves QC Community Foundation- Jason Blair Roberts Memorial Scholarship
Gabrielle Hardy CHS Class of ’64 Educator Scholarship
Ian Hopkins Hall of Honor- Don Fisher Scholarship
Charles Jones Hall of Honor-Meyer Scholarship
Charles Jones Jurgens Athletic Scholarship
Kylie Morrow Hall of Honor- Jim Groenenboom Scholarship
Cleah Phillips Dr. Lisa Arbisser Scholarship
Ciara Presson Buttleman-Arbisser Scholarship
Mateo Ramirez Hall of Honor-Kneipp Scholarship
McKenzie Saxton Caryl and Cynthia Haring Scholarship
McKenzie Saxton Darryl D. Spaans Scholarship
Broderick Thomas Robert Blackburn Technical Career Scholarship
Preston Vargas Hall of Honor-Meyer Scholarship
Adalyn White DHS Class of ’59 Scholarship
Trapper Williams QC Community Foundation/Michaela Rose Duval Memorial Scholarship
North High School
Awarded To Scholarship
Kamryn Becker Darryl D. Spaans Scholarship
Maliyah Carter Helen G. Pohling Scholarship
Maliyah Carter QCs Community Foundation/Clyde Mayfield Memorial Scholarship
Landen Freeman Joan Kolberg-Lowen Scholarship
Olivia Heller Jane Grady Scholarship
Freedom Johnson Davenport Schools Foundation Scholarship
Alex Owens North High Music Scholarship
Ka’Lanna Phillips QC Community Foundation/Rajendran Family Foundation Fund for Davenport
Kaylynn Ruffin Kathryn Bell Tate Scholarship
Harrison Stephens Caryl and Cynthia Haring Scholarship
West High School
Awarded To Scholarship
Jaxon Beliveau Daniel Wisely Warrior Scholarship
Curtis Campbell Betty Nelson Scholarship
Halee Clare Helen G. Pohling Scholarship
Isabella Davis Mary Means Scholarship
Anna Dennis Marie Linke Powell Scholarship
Nathan Fornal Jack King Music Scholarship
Nathan Fornal West Music Scholarship
Jaylen Green Brian Keppy Scholarship
Nathan Hagedorn Brad Peck Scholarship
Nathan Hagedorn Jack Hudson Scholarship
Hailey McClure John Lee Scholarship
Hailey McClure Paul E. Johnson Scholarship
Alexandria Petersen George Weis Technical Scholarship
Hailey Ramp Friends of West Scholarship
Lucero Torres Jan Mutum Scholarship
