Forty-six students from the Davenport Community School District (DCSD) will have their part of their continuing education paid for with help from the Davenport Schools Foundation.

The Foundation recently announced that 50 scholarships worth over $95,000 have been awarded to 46 students to follow their post-secondary education plans. The scholarships are possible because of the generosity of donors who invest in students in the district.

“As we know, the cost of higher education is a barrier for many students,” said DCSD Superintendent TJ Schneckloth. “The 50 scholarships awarded here today not only make college more affordable, but also prepare our graduates to be life-long learners and productive citizens – key components of our Board’s mission. I look forward to continued opportunities to collaborate with the foundation and its board and thank them for their commitment to our students.”

The scholarship recipients will be honored at a reception at the DCSD Achievement Service Center on Monday, May 22 at 4:15 p.m. They’ll also be recognized at the School Board meeting later that evening.

Scholarship recipients include:

Central High School     

Awarded To                   Scholarship         

Sophia Avila               Quad Cities Community Foundation- Mary Elizabeth Sievert Scholarship

Amanda Baldry          Helen G. Pohling Scholarship        

Margaret Berger        Fujiwara/Wiese Scholarship 

Emilee Clemensen     CHS Class of ’79 Scholarship        

Merin Crowder          Jurgens Athletic Scholarship

Destiny Dixon            Hall of Honor-Jim Hester Scholarship     

Destiny Dixon            QC Community Foundation- Jason Blair Roberts Memorial Scholarship    

Jacob Fee                   Fujiwara/Wiese Scholarship 

Delaney Graves          Geraldine Tallman Scholarship      

Delaney Graves          QC Community Foundation- Jason Blair Roberts Memorial Scholarship        

Gabrielle Hardy          CHS Class of ’64 Educator Scholarship 

Ian Hopkins                Hall of Honor- Don Fisher Scholarship    

Charles Jones             Hall of Honor-Meyer Scholarship   

Charles Jones             Jurgens Athletic Scholarship

Kylie Morrow              Hall of Honor- Jim Groenenboom Scholarship         

Cleah Phillips              Dr. Lisa Arbisser Scholarship         

Ciara Presson              Buttleman-Arbisser Scholarship     

Mateo Ramirez           Hall of Honor-Kneipp Scholarship  

McKenzie Saxton        Caryl and Cynthia Haring Scholarship    

McKenzie Saxton        Darryl D. Spaans Scholarship        

Broderick Thomas      Robert Blackburn Technical Career Scholarship         

Preston Vargas           Hall of Honor-Meyer Scholarship   

Adalyn White             DHS Class of ’59 Scholarship        

Trapper Williams        QC Community Foundation/Michaela Rose Duval Memorial Scholarship    

North High School        

Awarded To                Scholarship         

Kamryn Becker           Darryl D. Spaans Scholarship

Maliyah Carter           Helen G. Pohling Scholarship        

Maliyah Carter           QCs Community Foundation/Clyde Mayfield Memorial Scholarship

Landen Freeman        Joan Kolberg-Lowen Scholarship  

Olivia Heller               Jane Grady Scholarship

Freedom Johnson      Davenport Schools Foundation Scholarship

Alex Owens                North High Music Scholarship

Ka’Lanna Phillips        QC Community Foundation/Rajendran Family Foundation Fund for Davenport

Kaylynn Ruffin            Kathryn Bell Tate Scholarship        

Harrison Stephens      Caryl and Cynthia Haring Scholarship    

West High School        

Awarded To                Scholarship         

Jaxon Beliveau           Daniel Wisely Warrior Scholarship          

Curtis Campbell         Betty Nelson Scholarship      

Halee Clare                Helen G. Pohling Scholarship        

Isabella Davis             Mary Means Scholarship      

Anna Dennis              Marie Linke Powell Scholarship     

Nathan Fornal           Jack King Music Scholarship

Nathan Fornal           West Music Scholarship        

Jaylen Green             Brian Keppy Scholarship

Nathan Hagedorn    Brad Peck Scholarship

Nathan Hagedorn    Jack Hudson Scholarship

Hailey McClure         John Lee Scholarship  

Hailey McClure         Paul E. Johnson Scholarship

Alexandria Petersen George Weis Technical Scholarship       

Hailey Ramp            Friends of West Scholarship

Lucero Torres           Jan Mutum Scholarship        

