Davenport Schools move start date

Note: This story has been updated to include the statement from the Davenport Community Schools.

Davenport Community Schools have moved the start of the school year to Tuesday, September 8.

The original start date was Monday, August 24, but the decision to move the start date was made after working with the Davenport Education Association and the Iowa Department of Education.

Due to storm damage, the district has been unable to send notices to families in the district but will as soon as they are able.

Here is the press release from the school district: