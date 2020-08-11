Davenport Schools move start date

Note: This story has been updated to include the statement from the Davenport Community Schools.
Davenport Community Schools have moved the start of the school year to Tuesday, September 8.
The original start date was Monday, August 24, but the decision to move the start date was made after working with the Davenport Education Association and the Iowa Department of Education.
Due to storm damage, the district has been unable to send notices to families in the district but will as soon as they are able.
Here is the press release from the school district:
The Davenport Community School District, the School Board of Directors and the Davenport Education Association (DEA) have been working together with the Scott County Health Department to assess the current health status of our community, and its impact on our students, staff and families.
As a result of this ongoing evaluation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Davenport, the Davenport Community School District will delay the start of the 2020 –2021 academic school year until Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
It is our duty as educators and community leaders to ensure a safe, healthy, and secure environment, for not only our student population and their families, but for our teachers and staff.
Delaying the start of the 2020 –2021 academic school year until Tuesday, September 8, 2020,will allow our Davenport Community School District team the necessary time to finalize health and safety standards in our buildings with state and federal re-opening guidelines, allow for the COVID-19 transmission rate in our community to decrease and ensure our students and teachers have the best possible learning environment to achieve success.