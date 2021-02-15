Davenport schools need more substitute teachers

Just like many school districts across the country, the Davenport Community School District (DCSD) has a shortage of substitute teachers.

“Davenport is currently in need of substitute teachers,” said Jami Weinzierl, Director of Human Resources & Equity for the Davenport Community School District.

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating the shortage as some experienced substitutes don’t want to return to the schools for fear of exposure and the unusually long periods that staff need to be away from the school if they or a family member becomes ill.

The DCSD is looking for all types of substitute teachers.

“Substitutes are needed at elementary, middle school, and high school levels,” Weinzierl said. “We need them for all types of classes, including English, math, science, social studies, art, physical education and more.”

Those that would like to become a substitute teacher must have substitute authorization based on the guidelines from the Iowa Board of Education Examiners. If needed, classes are available at Eastern Iowa Community College to help a candidate meet the guidelines.

Interested candidates can apply to be a substitute teacher on the employment section of the DCSD website.

“If they have a teaching license or are working toward one, they could become a full-time employee someday, if they wish to pursue it,” Weinzierl said.

The time span between application and the start of work, including a background check, could be as short as seven to ten days.

To find out more about the Davenport Community School District, visit their website.