Davenport Schools release statement on the passing of Devell Johnson

Davenport Community Schools Superintendent TJ Schneckloth released the following statement on the tragic loss of Devell Johnson.

On behalf of the entire Davenport Community School District, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Devell Johnson, who was a 6th grader at Jefferson.

It is without a doubt that our students and staff will need support at this time. The District has mobilized our Crisis Response Team, made up of counselors, social workers, mental health teachers, Family Resources staff, and others, to help our community process this loss and express their sadness.

Additional support are focused at Jefferson as well as other schools where Devell and his sibling have attended. However, we understand that this is a community loss, which is why extra supports are available to any student, staff member or school that may be struggling. If you or anyone you know are struggling and need support, you can access the Family Resources Crisis Line at 866-921-3354. If you have a child in our schools, you can also reach out to you school and the school counselor or social worker can provide additional support and resources.

The number one priority of the Davenport Community School District is to maintain a safe, diverse and enriching learning environment for all students. As a unified community, we denounce all forms of hatred, violence, racism, bullying, and harassment and will always do what is in the best interest of our students’ safety. As a District, as individuals, organizations, and families, we must commit our time, resources, and energy to doing our part to make our community a safer place to live and grow. May this tragedy be a turning point in the urgency to unite as a community for the betterment of all.”

TJ Schneckloth, Davenport Community Schools Superintendent