Davenport Schools staff member named Iowa Manager of the Year

A staff member of the Davenport Community School District is being honored for her efforts during the pandemic.

Christa Andersen, Food and Nutrition Services Manager, received the Iowa Manager of the Year Award from the Iowa School Nutrition Association.

This honor was announced Monday night during the school district’s board meeting.

Coni Dobbels, Supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services for the district, says Andersen was selected from a pool of eligible managers throughout the state of Iowa.

“Christa was selected based on her ability to provide staff development and leadership within our district, school and community outreach,” said Dobbels. “Most importantly, it was also based on her contributions to the community during the pandemic. Christa is a 22-year employee of Davenport Schools, but she has never had an experience like this past year. Even so, she stepped up to the challenge during a very scary time in our nation. I heard Christa say many times, ‘Feed the children.’ It was her focus, mantra and goal.”

From March through the summer of 2020, Andersen oversaw the production and distribution of 390,488 meals for children in the Davenport community.

“These meals were distributed through multiple pickup sites across Davenport and Buffalo,” said Dobbels. “After in-person instruction resumed in September, she continued to serve approximately 5,600 meals to 400 children every Tuesday from a single site at the Davenport Learning Center. During the 2020-2021 school year, the district has served almost 200,000 meals from that pickup location. Obviously, there is a need, and Christa has always been ready to help fill that need.”

Superintendent TJ Schneckloth says the entire school district is proud of Andersen’s community efforts.

“Christa is a dedicated worker and is certainly very deserving of this award,” said Schneckloth. “Helping the children is a top priority for her, and we are all very proud of her community spirit.”