Davenport schools superintendent and board win state honors from Iowa Association of School Boards

Davenport Community School District Superintendent TJ Schneckloth was named among winners of eight Awards of Honors for 2020-21 by the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB).

They presented awards on Nov. 18 during the IASB Annual Convention in Des Moines. The awards are given each year to board members, board teams and superintendents/AEA chief administrators who dedicate time and effort to learning, advocacy, leadership and service projects to expand their knowledge and skills for better governance. Applicants must accumulate a specific number of credits to earn these awards.

Individual Achievement Award were presented to 73 board members from 38 K-12 school boards, three area education agency boards and one community college board. Team Achievement Award plaques were presented to seven school boards with a majority of board members who won the Individual Achievement Award, including in Atlantic, Charles City, Davenport, Le Mars, Marshalltown, Solon, and Woodbine.

“I want to congratulate your board-superintendent team for your dedication to learning and service this past year,” IASB Board Development/Convention Director Lou Ann Gvist told the Davenport school board Monday. “Because of the extensive time and effort you have committed to expand your knowledge and skills for better excellence in governance, I am happy to announce your team has earned the IASB Better Boardsmanship Awards.”

Team Achievement Award: Davenport Schools Back Row (L to R) Karen Kline-Jerome, Bruce Potts, Kent Paustian, Linda Hayes and Allison Beck. Front Row (L to R): TJ Schneckloth, Lou Ann Gvist (IASB Staff) and Dan Gosa.

Four of seven school board members received the Individual Achievement award. President Danial Gosa, Vice President Linda Hayes, Director Kent Paustian and Director Karen Kline-Jerome were recognized for their continuing education and for constantly working to improve as elected officials on the school board. These four board members completed a regimen of classwork through the IASB in several areas. This demonstrates the Davenport board’s dedication to its students and growing excellence.

As a result of the majority of the board receiving this recognition, the Davenport School Board as a whole received the Team Achievement Award. Davenport was one of seven districts to receive this award in the State of Iowa, out of 330 school districts.

Superintendent TJ Schneckloth also received the Award of Honor for his completion of rigorous coursework to further his skills and knowledge.

The Award of Honor was presented to seven superintendents and one AEA chief administrator who invested time and effort to build skills and knowledge needed to be informed decision makers. Others were Steve Barber, Atlantic; Mike Fisher, Charles City; Laurie Noll, Fairfield; Steve Webner, Le Mars; Theron Schutte, Marshalltown; Dan Cox, Northwest AEA; and Davis Eidahl, Solon.

IASB is a nonprofit organization representing Iowa’s 327 school districts, nine area education agencies and 15 community colleges.