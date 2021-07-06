Davenport Schools warn recently recalled chicken products were served in some earlier distributed meals

The Davenport Community School District wants to warn the public about chicken products, that were recently recalled by Tyson, were served in some meals distributed earlier by the district.

“There have been no reports of contamination from the chicken products we’ve served,” Dobbels said, “but the public needs to know, so that anyone possessing the products can discard them.”

On Saturday, Tyson Foods issued a voluntary recall on some of its ready-to-eat chicken products that may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021, and were shipped nationwide.

“Some of those products were served at our weekly meal pick-up site from Davenport Learning Center on these dates: Feb. 9, March 30, May 4, May 18, June 22 and June 29,” said Coni Dobbels, DCSD Supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services. “If anyone has the chicken fajita meat still in their possession, it must be disposed of immediately.”

Eating the contaminated food can cause listeriosis, an infection that mainly affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Those in the high-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food should get medical care and tell their health care provider about eating the contaminated food.