Davenport schools will transition to 100% in-person learning Feb. 15

Beginning Feb. 15, Davenport Community Schools will shift from the hybrid learning model to 100% in-person learning.

The 100% online learning model will continue to be available to students currently in the program, and any new students who select this as their preferred learning model, according to a district website post.

The Iowa Legislature passed a bill Thursday evening requiring all Iowa schools to offer parents the option to choose in-person learning five days per week.



The Davenport Community Schools Board of Education will hear plan specifics at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday. An updated Return to Learn Plan will be released Tuesday discussing more details, such as bell schedules and health and safety guidelines, to help inform decisions.



“I suggest you spend some time this weekend considering what learning model is best for your student(s), either 100% in-person or 100% online,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth says in the post. “You will have through February 5 to choose a learning model. Please contact your child’s school to verify your learning model preference.”

