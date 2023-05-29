Davenport Police Department and the Davenport Fire Department are asking the public to be aware of the public safety concerns regarding the stability of the 324 Main Street building and avoid the area.

Crews are currently clearing 4th Street between Main Street and Harrison Street and 4th Street will remained closed until further notice, according to the city Monday night.

CASI president/CEO Laura Kopp said Monday night that as the rescue effort becomes a recovery event, CASI continues to work with the Red Cross to provide shelter, food and supportive services to those impacted by this tragedy.

As such, all activities at CASI will be cancelled on Tuesday, May 30th as the Red Cross attempts to relocate to a more permanent shelter site. The CASI building will be open for those needing Senior Advocacy services, Jane’s Place Adult Day services and other supportive services but all scheduled group activities are cancelled, Kopp said.

Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Scott County in response to the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport. The governor’s proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for residents impacted by the collapse.

A section of the collapsed building at 324 Main St., Davenport.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website at https://hhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation.

In addition to making assistance available to impacted residents, the State of Iowa also deployed Iowa Task Force 1, the state’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, to assist in search and rescue efforts.