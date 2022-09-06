The City of Davenport recently mailed a survey to 5,000 randomly selected residents seeking input on everything from parks and streets to police and fire services. The survey measures the community’s level of satisfaction with quality of life issues, as well as the quality of City services. The results are used to assist leaders during the budget process. The biennial survey has been sent out since 2006, with the last one being sent out in 2020.

“We realize the survey takes time to complete, but every question is important, and we will listen to you,” said Mayor Mike Matson. “The time you invest in completing this survey will help to influence many of the decisions that will be made about the City’s future. Your responses will also allow City leadership and staff to identify and address many of the opportunities and challenges facing our community.”

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and can be mailed back in the provided self-addressed, stamped envelope to ETC Institute of Olathe, Kansas, the company that has been hired to administer the survey. Residents can also follow the instructions in the packet to complete the survey online. The survey will be opened to all residents starting in mid-September for a limited time.

All results will remain completely confidential, and the City of Davenport will not be informed of which residents received or completed surveys. Survey questions focus on the level of satisfaction residents have with police, fire, parks, public works, communication and more. ETC Institute will compile and provide the results to City leaders and staff, which are anticipated to be made available in December. The results will also be shared at public forums during the upcoming budget cycle.