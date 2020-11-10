Davenport seeks input on flooding

After the historic floods of 2019, the City of Davenport formed a flood task force to examine issues and make recommendations.  

As a result, the city contracted a flood study to identify possible structural and non‐structural enhancements to the City’s  flood response and defense systems, a news release says.      Since the spring of 2020, staff and the consultant have been hard at work evaluating current flood  measures and updating elevation data. As part of the holistic approach being used for the study, public input will be a critical component to develop options and direction for future flood response.

“The city is looking forward to hearing the community’s thoughts,” stated Public Works Director and  Assistant City Administrator Nicole Gleason: “We encourage property owners, residents, and visitors to  help  strengthen  flood  response  and  Davenport’s  riverfront  experiences  by  providing  input  at  www.davenportiowa.com/floodstudy.”

All provided input is anonymous.

“We are also offering several one‐on‐one opportunities to provide input in  this stage of public engagement,” Gleason said:

  • Hy‐Vee on Rockingham Road, 2-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
  • Main Branch Library, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 and 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
  • West Branch Library, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
  • East Branch Library, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
  • Freight House Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

An  overview  of  what  the  study  entails,  timeline,  and  data  are  available  at www.davenportiowa.com/floodstudy.  

