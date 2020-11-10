Davenport seeks input on flooding

After the historic floods of 2019, the City of Davenport formed a flood task force to examine issues and make recommendations.

As a result, the city contracted a flood study to identify possible structural and non‐structural enhancements to the City’s flood response and defense systems, a news release says. Since the spring of 2020, staff and the consultant have been hard at work evaluating current flood measures and updating elevation data. As part of the holistic approach being used for the study, public input will be a critical component to develop options and direction for future flood response.

“The city is looking forward to hearing the community’s thoughts,” stated Public Works Director and Assistant City Administrator Nicole Gleason: “We encourage property owners, residents, and visitors to help strengthen flood response and Davenport’s riverfront experiences by providing input at www.davenportiowa.com/floodstudy.”

All provided input is anonymous.

“We are also offering several one‐on‐one opportunities to provide input in this stage of public engagement,” Gleason said:

Hy‐Vee on Rockingham Road, 2-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

Main Branch Library, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 and 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

West Branch Library, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

East Branch Library, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Freight House Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

An overview of what the study entails, timeline, and data are available at www.davenportiowa.com/floodstudy.