The Davenport Skybridge off Main Street downtown will be the site of an Aug. 23 open house to discuss plans for Main Street Landing.

The City of Davenport will be hosting an open house forum Aug. 23 to seek input from residents for the planned Main Street Landing.

The forum will be held from 3:30-7:00 p.m. at the Davenport Skybridge. This public engagement process will allow citizens to envision the design and features of the $6-million Main Street Landing, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to a city release Wednesday. This project will provide opportunities to strengthen surrounding neighborhoods, provide additional play opportunities, and serve as a destination play area for both residents and visitors.

“This is an exciting time for the future of our community,” said Chad Dyson, Parks and Recreation Director. “The project will invest 6 million dollars into the Davenport riverfront, providing a visionary park that is uniquely Davenport.”

The city of Davenport has chosen Sasaki, Inc. as the engineering firm to lead and execute the design of the next phase of Main Street Landing. Sasaki brings with them a wealth of knowledge and experience including the ability to build consensus and provide solutions to address constraints such as rail lines and flooding.

This public input session will include several “walk-shops” to gather ideas through residents sharing visions, hopes, future use, and plans with Sasaki. Residents are invited to come and go as they please during the open house session.

Residents will also have an opportunity to provide their feedback on Aug. 27 at the Freight House Farmers’ Market, 421 W. River Drive.

In addition, for those residents who are unable to attend one of the in-person meetings, future opportunities to provide feedback online will be available.