Davenport Police have seen a 42% drop in shots-fired calls in 2023 compared to the same period last year, as part of a comprehensive strategy to curb gun violence in the city.

Police Chief Jeff Bladel gave an update Wednesday on the city’s Group Violence Intervention (GVI) effort, which stems from the mayor’s violent crime task force that formed in 2021. Mayor Mike Matson formed the Violent Crime Community Task Force in response to the city seeing an all-time high of shots fired incidents and non-fatal shootings in 2020, with violence continuing through the first five months of 2021.

Partnering with the National Network for Safe Communities, the city analyzed five years of shootings, and found 0.18 percent of the population is involved with nearly 56 percent of shootings in Davenport.

Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel leads a press conference on gun violence in the city on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 (photos by Jonathan Turner).

“We have groups that are driving the violence in our community and we have to figure out how to understand that, to address the group dynamics involved,” Bladel said. “It isn’t as potentially overwhelming as we think.”

“This is manageable; we can come up with solutions that we can continue to address what appeared to be overwhelming cycles of violence in our community,” he said.

A majority of shooting incidents stem from group disputes or personal disputes, which is different than the gangs that were more common in the ‘90s, Bladel said.

Eighty percent of shooting victims are Black, and most are between 18 and 35 years old.

The city also looked at geographic distribution, which found incidents throughout Davenport, countering the perception that the area south of Locust Street is more dangerous, Bladel said.

“There’s no such thing as a bad neighborhood,” he said. “We have people everywhere across our city – raising their families, trying to do the best they can. We have violent people within neighborhoods, committing violent acts.”

A team effort

It’s essential that the community work side by side with police and social service agencies like Family Resources to prevent gun violence, the chief said, noting law enforcement isn’t the solution.

Bladel spoke on partnering with Family Resouces and community members, as Dwayne Hodges of Davenport and Nicole Cisne Durbin (president/CEO of the social services agency) listen.

“We have to look at different ways we can slow the cycles down, through prevention, which involves working with our community, as well as intervention, to understand the dynamics of what’s causing the violence in our community,” Bladel said. “Not leading with police, not leading with arrests, to slow down the cycle of violence.”

It’s police working hand in hand with the community, doing outreach – with people at highest risks for being victims or criminals – on how to keep people safe, alive and out of prison, he said.

“By the time you get to the law enforcement piece, things have already happened, there’s crimes being investigated,” Bladel said. “Slow it down, stop it, change people’s lives, change the trajectory that’s out there – put the guns down, be safe.”

In 2019, Davenport joined the National Public Safety Partnership, to work together to prevent violent crime. In 2020, the city joined the Smart Policing program, with a $700,000 federal grant, to hire crime analysts.

In 2022, Davenport police joined the National Network for Safe Communities through John Jay College in New York, to help them develop a community strategy.

In Davenport, 2020 was a peak year for gun crime, with 282 shooting incidents (including with 98 rounds fired in one scene), compared to 194 shootings in 2019 – a 45.3% increase. There were 207 shots-fired calls in 2021 and 171 in 2022.

Davenport Police went inside a home on the 1000 block of South Concord Street on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 after reports of gunfire. One person was transported from the scene. (photo by Linda Cook)

“We were exhausted by going to shootings, shots-fired incidents and seeing victims of gun violence,” Bladel said of 2020. “As the years passed and taking the initiatives, we saw reductions in gun violence.”

“One shooting is too many – so we understand we’re not at a stopping point,” he said. “We have a lot of work et to continue to do when it comes to violence reduction.”

The number fatal gun crimes rose to 13 in 2020, from just two in 2019. There were 10 gun fatalities in 2021 and four in 2022.

Davenport Police confirmed a total of five men were injured during a shooting incident that happened at the 1400 block of Pershing Avenue, Davenport, around 10:15 p.m. June 30, 2020 (Jarek Andrzejewski, OurQuadCities.com).

Non-fatal shootings have remained fairly steady – 41 victims in 2020, and 44 in each of the past two years. Bladel credited response of emergency medical personnel for saving many of those lives.

Many shootings are due to domestic issues and relationship disputes, he said.

Outreach to the community

Dwayne Hodges of Davenport is a volunteer who’s worked with Family Resources and police on GVI. He is a community organizer, certified substance abuse counselor, and a pastor.

Hodges noted he’s been a victim and perpetuator of violence, as a young man.

Dwayne Hodges of Davenport spoke at Wednesday’s press conference, April 19, 2023.

“It’s been refreshing to stand with them,” he said of GVI. “We’re talking to people who have committed crimes. Some people, they were shot two days before we talk to them.”

“These have been so impactful, being able to stand with community services,” Hodges said. “This is amazing to say, we can help you. What can we do right now to help you at this moment?”

In its first phase, GVI teams have reached out to almost every person known to have actively engaged in violence in Davenport in the past three years, as well as those at high risk for committing violence.

So far, 84 custom notifications have been made, where representatives of police, Family Resources, or the community meet with them, and 15 have accepted services such as one-on-one counseling, transportation, food, or other necessary assistance. Just four have reoffended in violent crime with a gun, Chief Bladel said.

“We do care for you and we’re here to help you find those different pathways of life,” he said Wednesday. “We’re going out and having a conversation with them. In times past, from law enforcement’s perspective, if they’re not committing a crime, there’s no sense in going out and contacting them. Now we’re being proactive.”

Hodges, Cisne Durbin and Chief Bladel at the Davenport Police Department community room.

The notifications also have several follow-up visits (including giving gift baskets this past holiday season) and Hodges agreed they need more community volunteers.

“It’s not about going to tell on this person, to get them locked up. Let’s try to prevent that – we want to keep you safe; we want to keep you alive and keep you out of prison,” Hodges said. “For me, that’s what it’s all about, our community. I want to see our community safe. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

“Truly a partnership”

“We are not going to end gun violence on our own; it’s truly a partnership,” said Nicole Cisne Durbin, president/CEO of Family Resources. “It’s going to take everybody – not just social services, not just law enforcement, but we also need our community members.”

Nicole Cisne Durbin, head of Family Resources, which provides free, confidential services to survivors of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, human trafficking, homicide, and other violent crime throughout the QC.

“Community matters,” Bladel said of cooperation among the public and many organizations. “We need all three. We can’t start with law enforcement. We’re not the solution. We bring an accountability measure. We cannot tolerate gun violence in our community.

“If you’re thinking about picking up a gun and making a poor decision with a gun, we’re gonna visit you,” Bladel said. “There’s other things we can collectively do, as outreach, to help people – whatever their trauma is, whatever need is, that’s what we’re here to help address, to hopefully help curb and prevent and intervene in people’s lives that may be chaotic.”

“We need the collective effort of our community,” he said.

The effort has also been supported by a three-year $300,000 grant from the Quad Cities Community Foundation, which helped pay for a new Family Resources violent crime specialist dedicated to GVI.

That grant has also gone to help cover services provided, such as boarding up windows of victims whose home was show, and for hotel stays for victims, Hodges said.

“In my years of living, I’ve never seen an approach like this, where the community, social services and the police are going hand in hand,” he said. “I feel like it’s gonna trend downward; I’m not making any predictions.”

“I just know, I’m a concerned community member that wants to help you,” Hodges said of doing custom notifications. “And if you want to take that help, we’ll do what we can to help you.”

A totally new approach

Hodges said many people nationwide have apprehension when dealing with the police, but he praised Davenport’s new initiative.

“This is a totally different approach,” he said. “That’s totally different from what it was in the ‘90s. I was one of those people in the ‘90s. This is not the same situation – they’re not just gonna throw me on the ground and arrest me.”

“That mom and dad, that grandma and grandpa – they don’t wanna keep going to the hospital and picking up their kid, or from the morgue or funeral home picking up their kid,” Hodges said of crime victims. “The community has so much sway as to what we do with this approach.”

He admitted it’s hard to break the cycle of violence, but the Davenport crime numbers show there can be a different, better way.

“You either want to change or you don’t want to change,” Hodges said. “There’s no way we can dictate if somebody’s gonna receive this and do something with it.”

“If they don’t take services and don’t shoot, that’s still a win,” Durbin said.

Hodges said the free services are “a leg up, instead of a handout,” which can help people overcome obstacles that can prevent them from pursuing crimes like drug dealing and robbery. “Instead of going out on that corner and selling drugs to supply things for your family, let us try to help you in a different way.

“Changing people’s mindset is hard, when you’ve done things the same way for so long,” he said. “We can infuse something that’s gonna help them look at life from a different perspective.”

Expanding to the Illinois QC

Bladel and Durbin would like to see something like GVI in other cities of the Quad Cities. One of the Community Foundation grant goals is to implement this region-wide, Durbin said.

“There is a financial commitment from the law enforcement side, but Family Resources does have these services – we serve Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties. We’re ready to serve those communities, but we can’t do it alone. We have staff, but it has to be a partnership with law enforcement, and we’ll have to find all the Dwaynes on that side of the river.”

The three partners share a laugh at Wednesday’s media briefing about Group Violence Intervention.

“We definitely need more volunteers and the cities will have to figure out how to replicate what’s been done over here,” Durbin said. “We will absolutely need to staff up with more resources on our end. We’ll also be exploring other funding options for that.”

For volunteers needed for custom notifications; people can contact Family Resources to participate, at 563-326-6431 or famres.org. Family Resources offers a comprehensive array of free and confidential survivor services, throughout the Quad Cities.

Those services (including counseling and therapy, employment assistance, emergency crisis assistance, and education) help survivors of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, human trafficking, homicide, and other violent crime.