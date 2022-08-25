Davenport city leaders gave the OK Wednesday night to continue with a proposal to convert a couple of current one-way streets downtown into two-way traffic.

This sets the stage to change Third and Fourth streets.

Debate went on for more than two hours before the council voted six to four in favor of sending the proposal on for a second reading.

Fourteen people brought their opinions to council members. Most of those who spoke support the change.

Opponents argue it would make traffic worse downtown.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership came up with the conversion plan in 2017. The proposal must pass two more readings before it is finalized.