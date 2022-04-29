Maitreyi Shrikhande, a Davenport Central High School senior, was surprised Friday morning to learn she’s getting a $20,000 medical scholarship for college.

Each year, the Davenport Community School District awards the Dr. Thomas Anthony Dooley Scholarship to a Davenport high school senior. The student must be in the upper 10% of the class and have a minimum GPA of 3.7 after seven semesters of high school.

Shrikhande with her parents Malakiva (left) and Devendra on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Davenport Central (photo by Brian Weckerly).

Shrikhande – an athlete, cellist, Genesis Health System volunteer and part of the creative team behind the “Mask Up Quad Cites” campaign – plans to attend Augustana College in the fall.