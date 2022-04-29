Maitreyi Shrikhande, a Davenport Central High School senior, was surprised Friday morning to learn she’s getting a $20,000 medical scholarship for college.
Each year, the Davenport Community School District awards the Dr. Thomas Anthony Dooley Scholarship to a Davenport high school senior. The student must be in the upper 10% of the class and have a minimum GPA of 3.7 after seven semesters of high school.
Shrikhande – an athlete, cellist, Genesis Health System volunteer and part of the creative team behind the “Mask Up Quad Cites” campaign – plans to attend Augustana College in the fall.