Davenport-based manufacturer American Power Systems, Inc. has chosen Davenport North High School senior Landen Freeman as the winner of its 2023 Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is a $5,000 merit- and needs-based one-time gift for new college entrants pursuing education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The program was founded in 2017 to encourage bright, creative young people to achieve and excel, and to help them change the world for the better, according to a Tuesday company release.

Davenport North senior Landen Freeman

It is named for the late Thomas Keenan Evans, a local engineer and entrepreneur, who in 2006 founded APS, which designs and manufactures advanced mobile power systems for armored, security, commercial, marine and other purpose-built specialty vehicles.

“Being able to award this scholarship to help the innovators of tomorrow is incredibly meaningful to our company,” said Amy Lank, President & CEO of APS, which funds the award. “Connecting students with resources through the Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship not only honors the legacy of our company’s founder, but it also demonstrates our commitment to investing in our future talent.”

Freeman is a member of his school’s Green Team, an environmental club that focuses on action and explores the science behind environmental advocacy. He also participates in North’s Science Bowl team, where he was elected team captain for the 2022-23 academic year. In addition, he served as teacher’s assistant in AP Calculus AB earlier this year while simultaneously taking Calculus II.

Freeman plans to attend Mount Mercy University in the fall of 2023 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and environmental science followed by graduate studies in math and environmental law.

“STEM offers me many opportunities to reach a deeper understanding of the world around me,” Freeman wrote in his application essay. “I can ask an infinite amount of questions and still never know everything. That excites me! With STEM, I can also begin to answer many of those questions. It’s a beautiful cycle of learning and discovery that I have fallen in love with. STEM is the conduit by which I am going to change the world.”

Freeman also participates in the Junior Optimists International (JOI) Club and is an officer on the student council where he serves as a liaison between North High School and the Davenport Community School District board as a student representative.

“I expect that Landen will continue to lead by example in all opportunities that life presents him,” wrote Davenport North High School math teacher Stephanie Schmid in his recommendation letter. “Landen’s ability to balance the work and effort to achieve academic success and his involvement in these groups is impressive and will serve him well as he embarks on his post-secondary endeavors.”

Ultimately he plans to combine his passion for environmental advocacy with his strong background in mathematics along his future career path.

