The City of Davenport has announced its 2023 Party in the Park dates. The public is welcome to join city staff, local organizations, and neighbors on select Thursday evenings throughout the summer beginning June 15 at Lafayette Park, according to a news release.

Party in the Park attendees can enjoy free food, entertainment, and a variety of activities for kids.

Events offer a great opportunity to meet fellow residents, learn more about surrounding neighborhoods and engage with local elected officials, the release says. City staff will be in attendance to discuss concerns and opportunities facing the community and how residents can get involved in their neighborhood.

Events will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. on

June 15: Lafayette Park, 700 W. 4th St.

June 22: Marquette Park, 3200 N. Marquette St.

Aug. 10: Garfield Park, 1224 E. 29th St.

Aug. 17: Emeis Park, 4500 W. Locust St.

Visit here to learn more and for up-to-date information.