The city Davenport on Thursday announced an alternating public and lap swim schedule for summer 2023, running from June 2 until Aug. 20.

The Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center is at 2828 Eastern Ave., Davenport.

The schedule is:

Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center | 2828 Eastern Ave . — Public swim $5/person | Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.; lap swim $2/person | Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from noon – 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Fejervary Aquatic Center | 1900 Telegraph Road — Public swim $5/person | Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.; lap swim $2/person | Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from noon – 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Both aquatic centers will be closed on Fridays. The Learn to Swim program will continue to be offered Monday-Thursday and Saturdays simultaneously at Annie Wittenmyer and Fejervary Aquatic Centers. Throughout the summer, special events and pricing will be hosted at both aquatic centers. Every Wednesday is Buy One Get One (BOGO) Day at Fejervary Aquatic Center and every Thursday is BOGO Day at Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center.

Fejervary Aquatic Center is at 1900 Telegraph Road.

Slide Into Summer Pool Party – Opening Day June 2

To celebrate the start of summer break, Davenport Parks and Recreation is hosting a special kick-off event. It will be Friday, June 2, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at both pools. Admission will be $5.

Father’s Day Fiesta

Dads will receive free admission at the Father’s Day Fiesta during public swim, Sunday, June 18, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Fejervary Aquatic Center.

4th of July Celebration

Families can cool off and celebrate America’s Independence Day, on Tuesday, July 4, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center. There will be discounted family admission of $10 per family (maximum of 5 people per family).

Annie Wittenmyer will host the 4th of July Celebration.

Spray Park and Splash Pad Schedule

The Centennial Spray Park will offer Davenport residents a spot to cool off daily beginning Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., through Aug. 20 (weather permitting). Beginning June 2, splash pads at Goose Creek and Peterson Parks will be open daily 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. through Aug. 20 (weather permitting). Due to sewer construction in the park, the spray pad at Cork Hill will open July 3. For more information, visit the city of Davenport pools website HERE